Fabric Mart stores to close amid emergency stay at home order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Fabric Mart confirmed that all three stores on Oahu will temporarily close after Friday, April 10.

This is in light of the City’s Emergency Order No. 2020-02, which was released on Thursday, April 9, states that short-term rentals, auto detailers, car washes, music schools/private lessons, religious gatherings, professional services, and retail fabric stores and stores selling face coverings are considered to be nonessential businesses. These businesses, therefore, must “cease all activity within their facilities” to stay at home and work from home.

Store Manager Angie Kim told KHON2 that a police officer gave her a copy of the Order and said that all three stores would have to close to comply with the Order.

The Order states that even under the mayor’s recommendation of wearing face masks in public, it does not change the Order’s definition of “Essential Businesses” for stores like Fabric Mart.

It is not yet known when the three facilities will reopen.

But don’t worry — customers are still able to get fabric. Kim said that Fabric Mart will continue operations online. Customers will be able to order on its Hawaii Fabric Mart website.