Extra $600 to appear on unemployment deposits

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An extra $600 should begin appearing on unemployment deposits in Hawaii starting April 21.

The money comes from a federal boost in funding and will apply to recipients with valid claims for the weeks ending April 4th and beyond.

There is no separate filing necessary to claim the funds. Anyone who is eligible to at least a $1 of unemployment payments will receive the additional $600.

The payment is still subject to child support deductions, as is the case for regular unemployment. Also, tax withholding already built into the state process will automatically be applied to the bonus amount.