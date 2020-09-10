Extended shutdown hurting more businesses; Mayor says help is on the way

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The amended Stay At Home/Work From Home order on Oahu will keep nonessential businesses closed for an additional two weeks, putting more financial strain on small business owners already struggling to stay afloat.

The extension is causing frustration and anxiety for thousands of business owners in Honolulu. Local shop owners said this order is hitting them 10-times harder than the first because it seems like there’s no end in sight and the bills keep on coming. The mayor’s office said help is on the way.

Four weeks. That is how long many local businesses will be closed according to Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s amended emergency order.

Hawaii Chamber of Commerce President Sherry Menor-McNamara said businesses need help.

“We just urge and implore the government to come up with some kind of stabilization plan or reopening plan,” said Menor-McNamara.

She said there are a number of things officials can do to ease the burden.

Menor-McNamara said many retail shops could offer curbside pick up, similar to what restaurants are doing, if the state will allow it.

In a statement, the Mayor’s spokesperson said:

“We are currently working with the State on a path forward to safely re-open businesses, while avoiding another spike in coronavirus cases. Mayor Caldwell spoke about this in yesterday’s press conference. We’re also going to be announcing two separate programs that are aimed at helping small businesses get through this crisis.”

It is little consolation for business owners like Michelle Baginski, owner of Under A Hula Moon, who is struggling to make ends meet.

“It’s just very uncertain and it has been from the very beginning. Not knowing what comes next,” said Baginski.

Baginski’s small retail shop in Kailua, deemed nonessential, is one of many businesses impacted. She is trying to stay positive, but it is not easy.

“Knowing that I can’t pay my rent, knowing that I can’t see an end to it at this point. That just makes it really difficult,” said Baginski.

T&T Tinting Specialists owner Tommy Silva said this shutdown is much harder than what happened in March and April.

“A big part of that shutdown is the government knew it was going to be hard and they provided some assistance for us businesses to not fold…PPE loans, that really helped us last time. It didn’t make us profitable but it helped our bottom lines. It covered our rent,” said Silva.

But this time, it is different.

“The biggest problem is they did this this time without preparing.”

“This time around– its a month closure now–which is a month of overhead and we got zero help.”

Silva said he does not qualify for any of the programs currently offered. He is frustrated this is happening again.

“Why are we being penalized to be shutdown this way when we did everything we said? How’s about (the government) do everything you said you were going to do.”

