Expiring driver licenses, state IDs and permits valid to mid-April

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If your driver license, state identification card, commercial driver license or learner’s permit was supposed to expire March 16, it is now good until April 13, 2021.

It still needs to be renewed but the credential is valid until April 13.

Changing the deadline helps about 30,000 Oahu residents whose regular driver licenses, state IDs, permits and commercial driver licenses were set to expire over the next two months.

The extension is in accordance with Gov. David Ige’s 18th emergency proclamation.

Appointments for renewing driver licenses, state IDs or permits can be scheduled at honolulu.gov/csd.