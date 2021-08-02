Experts say Hawaii’s economy continues to bounce back

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Experts say the local economy continues to bounce back better than expected but the lack of workers continues to be a problem.

UHERO executive director Carl Bonham told the House special committee on COVID-19 that many of the unemployed are still unwilling to go back to work.

He adds that could improve when the July and August unemployment numbers are released.

“I still think we’re going to see that because of the strengthening, the demand for workers will continue to grow,” UHERO executive director Carl Bonham said. “You’ll see wages continue to grow and encouraging people to go back to work.”

The house special committee resumed regular hearings Monday in light of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.