Experts say COVID-19 stress leading to bad habits like teeth grinding and drinking alcohol more often

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been about one year since COVID-19 came to Hawaii, and experts say dealing with the stress of the pandemic over the last year has impacted some peoples’ daily lives.

Belinda Danielson with the Department of Health’s Adult Mental Health Division said the pandemic is changing how people behave.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

“We’re kind of seeing, not necessarily bad habits that have that have been there before, but are now being created because of COVID-19 and isolation and all that,” said Danielson. “People manifest stress in different ways in their body.”

She said for some people this means an increase in doing things such as biting their nails or picking at their nails.

Local dentists are even getting an increase in complaints about jaw pain, which they say is stemming from teeth grinding or jaw clenching due to stress.

“We definitely have seen more cases in terms of our patients complaining of jaw pains, headaches neck pain,” said Joanne Le, a Honolulu dentist. “Usually when we discuss with patients about those symptoms, they always mention it’s correlated to stress.”

According to the American Dental Association, more than 70 percent of dentists say they saw an increase of patients grinding their teeth and clenching. To prevent this, Le recommends getting a night guard or massaging your jaw and neck.

“What you can do is run your finger through your jaw, feel where it hurts and you can just massage it because this is where the (jaw) attachment is,” said Le.

There are also habits that can be harder to break, such as, overeating, drinking too much alcohol and even drug use.

Officials say these are also on the rise.

“We did see an increase of individuals that were seeking substance abuse treatment, a lot of increase in relapses or going back to using drugs or alcohol,” said Ami Aiona, Department of Health Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division acting administrator.

According to one national study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 60 percent of people say they were drinking more often due to stress linked to the pandemic.

Danielson said, the key to stopping these bad habits is to realize it is happening, and find a way to reverse it. To alleviate stress, she recommends doing things that can bring happiness.

“Play your music, or, you know, or sing or through your art or things like that,” said Danielson.

For those who are struggling to deal with the stress, she said the Hawaii Cares line is also open and available to help. She said the number of calls to the hotline has grown due to the pandemic and