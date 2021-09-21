Experts eye more travel testing to contain COVID in Hawaii

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, a woman walks into the international airport in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are facing pressure to increase COVID-19 testing for travelers.

The islands are weathering a record surge, and federal guidelines are being changed to require negative virus tests from both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers to the U.S.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

State leaders have resisted the implementation of a two-test policy for arriving travelers despite evidence that more COVID-19 testing would help reduce the spread of disease, especially in an isolated destination like Hawaii.

Earlier this summer, the state removed all testing requirements for vaccinated people. And even with a single pre-flight test for unvaccinated travelers, experts say infected passengers can easily slip through the cracks.