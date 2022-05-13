HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu is expanding its COVID-19 testing operations for all Oahu residents again due to the recent spike of COVID cases.

Starting on Sunday, May 22, the City’s Mobile Lab at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be open every day of the week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City will also expand the hours of operations for Honolulu Hale on Fridays and at Kapolei Hale on Wednesdays, starting the week of Monday, May 23. Both testing sites will operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All residents must pre-register online before heading in person.

The program was made possible through the National Kidney Foundation of Hawai’i Consortium.

To find parking at the Honolulu Airport, head to the Terminal 2 Parking structure located directly across from Terminal 2.

Testing Site Locations on Oahu:

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Diamond Head Tour Group Area (just past baggage claim 31)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Open seven days a week

Honolulu Hale

Near the Mission Memorial hearing rooms

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Open on Fridays

Kapolei Hale

Near the Snack Shop

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Open on Wednesdays