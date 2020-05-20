Exclusive coronavirus Town Hall with Hawaii leaders, law makers will address local and federal response to coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus
Posted:

KHON is hosting an exclusive virtual Town Hall with Governor David Ige, U.S. Representative Ed Case (D-1) and U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-2), on Thursday, May 21.

Governor Ige and Representatives Case and Gabbard will address the federal and state response to the coronavirus pandemic and answer important questions from viewers.  Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the Governor and U.S. Representatives will remotely join the broadcast and livestream. 

The Town Hall will be hosted by News Anchor and Investigative Reporter Gina Mangieri who will open the event with a recap of the latest developments in the pandemic and plans for reopening the state’s economy.  Guests will then answer previously solicited viewer questions.

“Nexstar Broadcasting and KHON-TV/KHII-TV are committed to serving the viewers in the great state of Hawaii and providing the most current critical information from our elected representatives,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “We are proud to connect Governor Ige and Representatives Case and Gabbard with our viewers on multiple platforms to share concerns from the residents of all the islands as the state begins the process of reopening.  We are grateful to Governor Ige and to Representatives Case and Gabbard for their participation and for allowing us to serve as host of this important community event.”

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear will air and live stream on Thursday, May 21, 2020, 7:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on KHII-TV and 9:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on KHON-TV.

