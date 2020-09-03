Ewa Beach native Kevin Natividad enjoyed the long road to make short notice UFC debut this Saturday

Nine years after starting his mixed martial arts journey with the goal of one day reaching the sport’s biggest stage, Ewa Beach native Kevin Natividad will make his UFC debut this Saturday in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old is riding a five-fight winning streak and was tabbed as a late replacement this week to face bantamweight Brian Kelleher at UFC Vegas 9 this Saturday at the UFC APEX.

“Honestly, it’s still a little surreal. I probably won’t feel like it’s real until l get to the venue. It means so much to me, because I’m living my dream,” Natividad told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “This is everything that I’ve been wanting ever since I started training back in 2011. It’s crazy to me still, it still doesn’t feel real.”

The Campbell High School graduate replaced Ricky Simon, who had one of his cornermen test positive for COVID-19. He learned of the news while driving in his current residence of Arizona and as luck would have it, he was able to share the realization of his dreams with many that helped get him to this point.

“I was in the car with my fiancé. At the same time, I was also on the phone with a bunch of my old friends from Hawaii back in high school. Somebody just started a group chat and then they all video called us and we were literally all on the chat and at the same time my coach tried to call me and he told me the news,” said Natividad with a smile. “It was pretty cool because all my closest friends from Hawaii, they all heard it the same time I did. My fiancé who has been there the whole time with me, she’s sacrificed just as much for me just to get it. She started crying and almost made me start crying. It was crazy. I called my parents right away after too.”

Natividad’s brother, Christian, is also an MMA prospect, having victoriously won his professional debut on July 17 via first round knockout against Michael Aquila at Legacy Fight Alliance’s LFA 85 card in South Dakota. That same night, Kevin won his fifth consecutive bout with a spectacular knockout victory over Kyle Estrada.

Overall, “Quicksand” has racked up a 9-1 record since making his professional MMA debut in 2016. From 2011 to 2015, he fought as an amateur in Hawaii, winning multiple titles with the Destiny MMA organization.

Kelleher will be making his third UFC appearance since May, having gone 1-1 during that stretch, moving his career record to 21-11.

According to Natividad, he’s excited about the stylistic matchup against the heavy-hitting Kelleher, and feels that the short time between agreeing the fight, signing the contract, and making the walk will help him ease the rookie butterflies.

“If they told me like eight weeks in advance, I know that the pressure would be getting to me a lot harder,” Natividad said. “The time was so short that I feel like I just feel free for some reason. Especially since all the other fights with the big pressure that I had, I felt like I was fighting to impress the UFC, and now that I’m here it’s like, all I got to do is swing it out,” said Natividad.

UFC Vegas 9 is set for Saturday. Natividad’s bout is scheduled to take place on the main card, which starts at 2 p.m. HST on ESPN+.

“I loved the journey. I always knew I would make it, and that’s what motivated me,” Natividad said. “Now that it’s here, I’m ready for it.”