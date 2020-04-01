Evidence grows that COVID can spread from people without symptoms

New research published today by the CDC says coronavirus is spread by people who show no symptoms.

Findings such as this have prompted the federal government to issue new guidance that anyone exposed to covid-19 can be a carrier.

According to the CDC, in a study of hundreds of Singapore cases from January through March, scientists traced infections in “pre-symptomatic people” in 6 percent of the community spread. Scientists estimate as many as 10 percent of new infections could come from carriers not yet feeling or displaying COVID-19’s flu-like symptoms.