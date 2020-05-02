Live Now
KHON2 News at 7 on KHII

Everyone on an Alaska Airlines flight will have to wear a face mask starting May 11

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Alaska_Airlines_0_20180517031629

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Face masks will be a required item to wear for all passengers and crew on Alaska Airlines flights starting May 11.

Guests will be expected to bring their own mask and will be required to wear it throughout the airport and flight experience.

Additional supplies will be available for anyone who forgets a face mask. Specific details about the face mask requirements will be shared with guests later next week and in pre-trip communications before their date of travel.

The temporary policy will be reevaluated periodically as guidance evolves.

The face mask requirements are a few of several safety and social distancing measures Alaska Airlines is taking at the airport and in the air to support our employees and guests.

Other measures include:

  • Expanded enhanced cleaning on flights, which includes use of high-grade, EPA registered disinfectants to sanitize critical touchpoints like tray tables, seat belts, overhead bins, armrests and lavatories. 
  • Expanded use of electrostatic sanitizing spray to disinfect aircraft interiors.
  • Limiting the number of passengers onboard and blocking middle seats on large aircraft and aisle seats on small aircraft through May 31, 2020.
  • Enhanced and more frequent cleaning of airport counters, lounges and high-traffic areas.
  • Social distancing floor decals rolled out this week at airports to remind guests and employees to remain separated by at least six feet.
  • Providing disposable surgical and re-usable fabric masks for employees.
  • Continued use of hospital-grade air filters on all planes. These HEPA filters are proven effective in removing airborne particles and cycle new air into the cabin every three minutes.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything, and that includes how we fly. Safety is our number one priority and wearing masks will make air travel safer for everyone. We’re all in this together.” said Jeffrey Peterson, president of Alaska Airlines Master Executive Council, Association of Flight Attendants.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 67°

Saturday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Monday

78° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 67°

Tuesday

79° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Thursday

77° / 65°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 77° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

Trending Stories