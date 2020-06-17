‘Everyone is fighting for the dollar,’ businesses relying on Father’s Day for boost

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Father’s Day is the first holiday to be celebrated after restaurants got the green light to reopen dine-in services. However, unlike previous years, restaurants and retailers are heavily relying on this holiday and customers coming in to boost sales. The stakes are much higher, since many businesses are still trying to recuperate after shutting down due to the pandemic.

“[Holidays are] a money maker for us, you’ve got a lot of people that are going to be counting on this big weekend,” said Greg Maples, Hawaii restaurant Association president.

Maples said that is because the 14-day quarantine extension through the end of July has been a devastating blow to restaurants, especially ones that rely on tourism.

“For many restaurants, that will be the nail in the coffin. For [some] that wasn’t the nail, this weekend if it doesn’t go well, [it] might be.

To prepare for the Father’s Day holiday, restaurants have increased staff and are expanding onto sidewalks to make more room.

However, with most eateries reduced to 50 percent capacity, take out specials remain an option to help with business.

“Father’s Day, usually families come in and dine in with us. We didn’t really do too many take outs but now, ever since the pandemic, we’ve had a lot of requests for take outs on a day to day basis. So we want to keep that going,” said Roy Yamaguchi, chair and founder of Roy’s.

“Father’s Day weekend is coming up, and we’re very happy to be geared up for, you know, some festivities for fathers like myself.”

Roy’s said they’ve been getting many calls for reservations and are almost full. This may be common with limited spacing due to social distancing. Yamaguchi recommends calling your favorite restaurant to make reservations or set up a take-out for this weekend as soon as possible.

Retailers are also depending heavily on the Father’s Day holiday. Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants of Hawaii president said many people have changed their shopping habits, leading to losses for retailers.

“People’s spending have changed a lot. It’s not just going out and, ‘I like this. I’m going to buy it.’ People are really on a budget now,” said Yamaki.

This has made retailers have to do more with promotions.

“Everyone is fighting for the dollar right now. Everyone is doing what they can to get the customers in and showing people you know it’s safe to come in,” said Yamaki. “You’re seeing more things online, more emails in your box, you’re getting direct texts from a lot of them, shipping for free…”

Sherry Menor-Mcnamara, Chamber of Commerce Hawaii president and CEO said in a press conference Tuesday they surveyed local small retail businesses and one in four indicated that they couldn’t even continue operations without support. She said many businesses desperately need help.

“As we move forward, many businesses are still going to be struggling. The tourism industry hasn’t opened yet, and so many [businesses] are waiting. So whatever we can do to help sustain their operations, keep the employees employed and continue to move forward is very helpful,” said Menor-Mcnamara.