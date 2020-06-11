Every1ne Hawaii inspiring next generation to serve with aloha during uncertain times

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A local organization is reflecting on their positive impact on the community during the peak of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Their initial goal was to raise awareness for voter registration, but when the Coronavirus took a turn, Every1ne Hawaii changed their focus.

“Seeing everything that happened and was happening throughout the world as well as our nation, we knew we had to band together in order to create this change,” said Zak Noyle, President of Every1ne Hawaii.

The community organization, fueled by young leaders and influencers, came up with creative ways to educate the public about COVID-19.

“We started out by just doing public service annoucements, doing video content, working with different local artist to create messaging, we did daily pau hana music like to encourage people to stay home and then we kind of realized we needed to do a little bit more,” said Kimo Kennedy, Co-Director of Every1ne Hawaii.

From that point, Every1 Hawaii put aloha to action. The non-profit organization brought in 2 million masks from China to distribute across the state. They also partnered with local restaurants to deliver countless amount of meals to frontline workers.

“All these hands came together from our generation to help and protect the most vulnerable communities and it was an incredible opportunity to be a part of, to protect our island, our kupuna, our family, you know children,” Noyle said.

With elections approaching, Every1ne Hawaii is moving back into voter registration awareness to uplift the voices of the next generation.

“We’re working on different events and activations as we can, you know with all the Covid guidelines still in place, to really rally the troops so to say and get out there to say your voice matters especially here on a local level if you want things to change if you want to be heard first step is to register and then obviously to vote,” said Kennedy.

To get involved or learn more about Every1ne Hawaii, click here.