HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Health System has ended its COVID vaccination event at the Blaisdell Center just as the city announced that the center will soon be bustling with events once again.

New and returning events will be incoming following the expiration of the city’s COVID-19 2022 emergency order and Safe Access Oahu at 11:59 p.m. on March 5.

Patrons will still be required to wear masks at indoor public events in accordance with Gov. David Ige’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation. The proclamation remains in effect through March 25.

Officials reported that The Queens Health Systems administered over 200,000 vaccine doses at the Blaisdell Center from Jan. 25, 2021 to Feb. 26, 2022.

“That translates into thousands of our neighbors across the island being protected from serious illness, hospital stays and even death,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “The collaboration between public and private entities throughout this effort was some of the best teamwork I have ever witnessed.”

COVID-19 vaccination operations will continue to be available at popup locations across Oahu.