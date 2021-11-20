Events resume at the Blaisdell during Thanksgiving weekend as COVID vaccination requirements enforced

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Events will kick off at the Blaisdell Center again next Friday, Nov. 26, with COVID restrictions, including proof of full vaccination, being strictly enforced.

Those who purchased tickets, are unvaccinated and need a refund, should act fast. Refund requests for Jo Koy tickets purchased at the Blaisdell Box Office will only be honored through Monday, Nov. 22.

Comedian Jo Koy will return to the Blaisdell Arena for his ‘Funny Is Funny World Tour’ on Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m., as well as Sunday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Clint Soares said he purchased his tickets to see Jo Koy on Aug. 19.

“I’ve heard about all the Jo Koy concerts in the past, so I was pretty excited about going to this. I’ve been looking forward to it for a long time.” Clint Soares, purchased tickets to see joy koy at the blaisdell

However, that excitement turned to frustration when Soares got an email from Ticketmaster on Saturday, Nov. 6, informing him unvaccinated people would not be allowed to attend, even with proof of a negative COVID test.

“When (tickets) first came out, at that time, they said it was OK to attend the event with a proof of vaccination and test within 48 hours of the concert,” Soares added. “And now, it’s like, a total bummer, you know?”

Both Ticketmaster and the Blaisdell Box Office are offering refunds. The Blaisdell Box office will only accept refund requests until noon on Monday, Nov. 22 — click here for box office hours. Ticketmaster will honor refunds via Ticketmaster.com up until the date of the event.

The Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra will also hold Final Fantasy concerts in the Blaisdell Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.

In October, new rules went into effect allowing indoor seated entertainment venues to resume with vaccination requirements.

Attendees must have proof of full COVID vaccination dated no later than 14 days prior to the event. Masks must be worn indoors at all times; no food, drinks or large bags or backpacks are allowed inside the venue. All bags are subject to inspection, and guests should expect long lines due to social distancing requirements.

Those attending the events and anyone driving in the area should expect traffic delays, and plan accordingly. Parking for the event at the Blaisdell is $8. Overflow parking is also available at McKinley for $10. Valet parking is sold out.

Tickets for the shows are still available. To purchase tickets to see Jo Koy, click here. To purchase tickets to see the Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra, click here.