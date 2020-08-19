Epidemiologist provides tips on how to prevent different types of transmission of COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Dr. Thomas Lee, an assistant professor at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and an epidemiologist, says there are three different types of transmission of the Coronavirus.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The various types of transmission includes aerosolized, droplets and fomites.

“By far the majority of transmission is through droplets,” said Dr. Lee. “That six feet distance where someone sneezes and they’re not wearing a mask or they’re wearing a very poor mask. They can get to someone else nearby and potentially infect them.”

Researchers have found that COVID-19 prefers hard metallic surfaces.

“So metal railings, a metal door knob. If you’re thinking about your clothes or things that are cloth like, while they can survive for a period of time, typically it won’t last as long.”

The environment also plays a role on how long the Coronavirus can live. Dr. Lee adds, the humidity in Hawaii is a huge advantage.

“If you were to cough or sneeze and you’re running it’s going to drop. It’s not going to linger in the air versus if you’re in a dry environment, a desert environment like Las Vegas or Arizona where it can stay in the air when it’s in a smaller particle form.”

Dr. Lee says they have seen cases around the world where there was aerosolized transmission through air condition vents.

“Just checking if your AC unit is clean, that’s normal anyway to prevent any other type of infections. But make sure that it does circulate new air every so often. That is one way we can potentially reduce the risk.”

Wearing a mask, social distancing and staying at home when you’re sick can reduce transmission of COVID-19.

“We can never reduce risk to zero percent. It’s just impossible in any type of disease, but we can each do our part to reduce the risk a little bit. As a collective we can help reduce the risk for the community back at home.”

Latest stories on KHON2