ENV employee tests positive for COVID-19

KAPOLEI, Hawai‘i – The City and County of Honolulu announced Tuesday another employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation and will return to work after cleared by the state of Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH).

The employee, who works for the Department of Environmental Services (ENV) Collection System Maintenance Division, is part of a family cluster that was identified over the weekend. The employee notified his supervisor late Sunday night, who immediately contacted ENV administration.

ENV notified and provided details of the positive test to DOH. ENV received guidance on actions to take from the city’s infection control officer.

The employee is part of a crew that works Monday through Friday. Members of the crew along with several others in the Division are self-quarantining to reduce the risk of further exposure to staff and the public.

“We adopted healthy workplace practices at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing masks to employees, encouraging frequent handwashing and disinfecting workplaces, and advising individuals to remain 6-feet apart,” ENV Director Lori Kahikina said. “These practices remain a part of the daily work environment to protect our employees.”