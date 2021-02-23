Entertainer Henry Kapono sends special birthday wishes to 102-year-old retired Air Force colonel

Henry Kapono and retired Air Force Col. Bruce Hunt, Kapolei, Hawaii, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 (Courtesy:Ilima at Lehano)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a special surprise for a retired Air Force Colonel celebrating his 102nd birthday.

Singer-songwriter Henry Kapono wished a very happy birthday to Bruce Hunt via Zoom.

The celebration included cake for the birthday honoree plus virtual performances for those at the Ilima at Leihano Senior Living Community in Kapolei.

Col. Bruce Hunt flew hundreds of combat missions in both WWII and the Vietnam War.

He was also awarded the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star and Meritorious Service medal.