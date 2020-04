HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some local workers from United Airlines are making sure Big Island healthcare workers have masks.

With fewer planes touching down, the team in Kona is using their time to cut fabric for masks and mask covers.

The finished products are then sent to the Hamakua Health Center and the North Hawaii Community Hospital.

The group has already hand-cut more than 2,000 washable, reusable covers for N-95 masks and hundreds more of standard masks.