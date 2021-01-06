Employee who works under Maui mayor tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An employee who works in the Office of the Mayor tested positive for COVID-19.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Maui County officials received news of the positive test result on Tuesday morning. The employee who is reported to be asymptomatic, last worked in the office on Dec. 31.

According to the manager of the DOH Maui District Health Office, everyone who had close contact with the individual has already been notified by DOH contact tracers.

All common areas in the building have been professionally disinfected and are expected to be professionally sanitized again.

The County Building remains open, however, Maui officials urge the public to conduct business with Maui County online or to use the drop box fronting the County building.

Water and solid waste payments can be done in person at the Maui County Service Center or Maui County Small Business Resource Center located in Maui Mall.