HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city announced Friday, Aug. 14, that an employee in the Managing Director’s office in Honolulu Hale tested positive for COVID-19.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
This employee is currently in isolation.
According to the city, all employees in the office were interviewed and found that no one had any significant exposure to the positive individual. No one else is being quarantined.
The city adds that precautions are being taken, which includes disinfecting the affected work areas.
Honolulu Hale will remain closed to the public after a cluster of COVID-19 cases was reported in the building.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Employee from Managing Director’s Office in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus
- Queens Medical Center building infectious disease unit
- Supreme Court holds hearing to discuss releasing OCCC inmates as Covid cluster continues to grow
- Whistleblower says DOH lying about number of contact tracers
- Mililani High School employee tested positive for coronavirus, principal confirms