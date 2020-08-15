Employee from Managing Director’s Office in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city announced Friday, Aug. 14, that an employee in the Managing Director’s office in Honolulu Hale tested positive for COVID-19.

This employee is currently in isolation.

According to the city, all employees in the office were interviewed and found that no one had any significant exposure to the positive individual. No one else is being quarantined.

The city adds that precautions are being taken, which includes disinfecting the affected work areas.

Honolulu Hale will remain closed to the public after a cluster of COVID-19 cases was reported in the building.

