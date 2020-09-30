Employee at The Ching Villas tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Ching Villas, a post-acute care facility in Honolulu, has confirmed one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19. The Villas made the announcement on Sept. 29, and says that all other staff and patients have tested negative.

The employee is currently asymptomatic and is working with the Department of Health while self-isolating at home. The employee stayed on a single floor and wore PPE at all times while working at The Villas.

The Villas conducts weekly COVID-19 tests of all facility staff to follow the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid current mandatory testing rules for Oahu.

After testing negative and taking several days off of work, one of the employee’s family members tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was immediately administered a second test, which came back positive.

All other staff and patients at The Villas were tested on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29, and all results came back negative.

Hershel Caywood, The Ching Villas Administrator, says they are grateful to have caught the case so early.

“Although this is unfortunate news for our community, we are grateful that the regular testing requirements can find positive cases sooner, decreasing our possibility of spread.” Hershel caywood, The Ching villas administrator

In addition to weekly staff testing, precautions at The Villas include:

Staff and vendors have their temperature checked before entering the building

All employees are required to wear PPE at all times, including face masks and face shields.

High-touch surfaces are disinfected frequently.

Physical distancing is required throughout the facility.

The Ching Villas is located on the St. Francis Kupuna Village in Honolulu. The Villas serves those who require clinical and rehabilitative care until they can go home or transfer to a long-term care facility.

To visit their website, click here.

