Employee at Hale Makua Health Services tests positive for COVID-19

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A staff member at Hale Makua Health Services has tested positive for COVID-19, says the Kahului facility.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The individual is believed to be asymptomatic and is in quarantine at home.

The positive case was discovered through a baseline round of testing of all residents and staff after another resident was confirmed positive for COVID-19 last week.

Hale Makua says the two cases are unrelated as they did not have contact and were in different areas in the facility. A total of 195 residents and 354 staff were tested and reported having negative results.

The affected individual is believed to be asymptomatic and is in quarantine at home. It is unclear when their last day worked was.

“Although this is unfortunate news, it reminds us that there may be asymptomatic individuals in the community so following all COVID-19 precautions is still extremely important,” said Hale Makua CEO Wes Lo. “With the recent increase of positive COVID-19 cases on Maui, I’m hopeful that with the rollout of the vaccine we will be able to slowly take steps back to normalcy again and our residents will be reunited with their loved ones.”

Two additional rounds of testing are planned of all residents and staff within the next two weeks.