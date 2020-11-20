Employee at Hale Makua Health Services tests positive for coronavirus

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — An employee at Hale Makua Health Services’ Kahului facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member reportedly last worked on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and is currently in isolation.

Hale Makua says all employees are screened for COVID-19 symptoms regularly. In addition, staff members are required to wear PPE, practice social distance and disinfect surrounding surfaces.

The facility adds that all residents and staff will be tested this week to ensure that no spread had occurred throughout the campus. Routine testing is expected to be conducted over the next 14 days until all results are negative.

“Our first priority at Hale Makua is always the safety and care of our residents and staff,” said Hale Makua Kahului Administrator Teana Kaho‘ohanohano. “As soon as we are notified of a confirmed positive case, we immediately call families of residents. Additionally, we take our responsibility to our Maui community seriously and make sure to report any positive cases to the public as soon as possible. Although it is not required, we find it important to share COVID-19 updates publicly to keep our families and community safe and healthy during this pandemic.”