Employee at Bank of Hawaii Iwilei branch tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Bank of Hawaii reported on Aug. 27 that an employee at its Iwilei branch has tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to the company, the employee last worked on Friday, Aug. 21, and typically works from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The bank was notified about the positive test result on Aug. 27.
The individual had no close contact with customers or employees.
BOH said that it will hire a professional service to deep clean and sanitize the branch.
Iwilei Branch remains open for regular business hours.
