Employee at a Kaneohe adult residential care home tests positive for coronavirus

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — An employee at the adult residential care home Hale Kuike Bayside tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, July 31.

The employee last worked Wednesday and is currently self-isolating. The home has confirmed that this employee does not work at any of its other locations, nor does the individual work for any other employer.

Management at the Kaneohe home care identified those who may have been in close contact with this employee.

“No matter the level of contact, the 24 residents and 42 staff at the Bayside home are receiving a COVID-19 nasopharyngeal swab test. All residents and employees will be re-tested in one week. There is also a moratorium on new admissions until the home is determined to be free of cases,” said management.

The care home revealed that all residents and staff in the other two locations (Nuuanu and Pali) will be tested on Saturday, August 1.

Officials added that this is the first coronavirus case that the organization has seen in its three locations.

