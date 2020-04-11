Emergency food boxes given away at Ala Moana by Salvation Army

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands gave away emergency food boxes on Saturday at Ala Moana Center.

This happened around 10 a.m.

People were able to drive by and get get milk, eggs, bread, and potatoes.

The Salvation Army said they gave away 2,220 gallons of fresh milk, 4,320 dozen eggs, 3,000 loaves of bread, and 5,000 lbs. of fresh Maui harvest potatoes that were donated by Chad and Stephanie Buck.

The Salvation Army announced in March that all Salvation Army officers had been appointed into emergency disaster service roles in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, all Salvation Army facilities shifted to emergency response mode and are being made available to governmental authorities for use as quarantine centers, housing for medically fragile individuals, food distribution locations, coronavirus testing, and any other services as needed.

Monetary donations to support the efforts can be made at hawaii.salvationarmy.org or by calling 808-440-1800.