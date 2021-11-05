Embry Health ordered to cease and desist for conducting unauthorized COVID testing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Embry Health, which has been operating COVID-19 testing collection depots on Oahu and the Big Island, has been ordered to immediately cease and desist.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said the company has been collecting specimens for COVID-19 tests in Hawaii without a license, permit or written approval. DOH said it has made repeated attempts to work with them, but the company withdrew its application for certification on Oct. 19.

“Testing is an important tool in our fight against the pandemic. It is critical that all individuals seeking testing in Hawai‘i can trust the results they receive,” Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said in a statement. “We will continue to enforce all regulations to protect Hawai‘i residents and we thank our government partners for their collaboration on this action.”

Embry Health testing sites include Kahala Mall, Kaimana Beach Hotel, Mauna Kea Beach Resort, Patsy T. Mink Central O‘ahu Regional Park, Wahiawa District Park and Waipahu District Park.

Embry Health is ordered to immediately:

Cease and desist operating all collection depots within the State of Hawai‘i;

Pay an administrative penalty totaling $207,000;

Notify DOH OHCA in writing of all collection depots operated by Embry Health within the State of Hawai‘i and confirm the date operations ceased; and

Not open or operate collection depots in the State of Hawai‘i without a valid state certificate, permit or obtaining prior written approval from DOH OHCA.

Those who received testing through Embry Health should contact their physician for guidance on whether they should seek testing through another provider.

Click here to read the full Order to Cease and Desist.