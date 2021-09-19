Embry Health offering free COVID tests at Kahala Mall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Embry Health is currently planning to set up several free COVID testing sites around Oahu, and the first is located at Kahala Mall.

People will be able to get a free COVID test beginning Monday, Sept. 20. According to officials, the site will be located in suite UB-U2, which is next to HR Block in Kahala Mall.

The testing will run Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., officials said, and the site will be at the mall for approximately 60 days.

“We have been all over the island meeting business owners, with churches. Hiro Toya, the Parks and Rec Department are letting us set up drive-through sites at the parks, that’s really getting to the community to get testing,” said Zachary Travis, president of Embry Health. “The goal is to expand this not just to one location but having multiple locations across the island.”

Walk-ins will be accepted, and results will be given within 24 to 48 hours.

