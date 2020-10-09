Eight in quarantine following outbreak at Kapolei Hale

HONOLULU (KHON2) — City officials are trying to contain an outbreak at Kapolei Hale.

Four people tested positive for COVID-19 and eight total are in quarantine.

Officials say that this affects the Kapolei Satellite City Hall and the Department of Planning and Permitting office.

They’re not sure what led to this outbreak, but they’re in the process of contact tracing everyone and increasing their safety protocols.

“We do have protocols in place. We have the plastic barriers in place, we have physical distancing between staff but somehow the virus spread,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “We’re looking at maybe even adopting more protocols out there, adding actual physical barriers between coworkers, some kind of wall instead of just being further apart, avoiding congregating while waiting for shared equipment.”

Both offices remain closed.

Those who need a permit can drop off their application or go to the downtown office.

