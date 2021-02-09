Ehime Maru disaster marks its 20th anniversary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 marks 20 years since the Ehime Maru disaster.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic there was no remembrance ceremony this year.

This year, they put just a few flowers and a lei to mark the memorial in Kakaako Waterfront Park.

Four students, three crew members and two teachers on the Japanese training vessel died when the USS Greenville sliced through the hull of the ship in 2001.

At the time, the submarine was demonstrating an emergency surfacing maneuver to civilian guests.

The US Navy later paid out millions of dollars to the victims and their families as compensation.