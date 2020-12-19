Economist says with furloughs ‘you pay for it down the road’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of state employees will be furloughed for up to two days per month, starting in January. Gov. David Ige announced the furloughs to help make up for the $1.4 billion budget deficit, but economist Paul Brewbaker said they may hurt the economy more than help it.

Ige said furloughs will save the state $300 million in a year.

Brewbaker said furloughs will help balance the budget — which the governor is required to do — but he said they actually hurt the economy long-term.

“There is a dark side to this, because you pay for it down the road,” Brewbaker said. “Society pays for it down the road with lower educational attainment than would otherwise have been the case, and therefore lower income.”

Brewbaker said furloughing teachers will have negative repercussions.

“With education, you’re actually making an investment in human capital, that manifests itself over time, in higher productivity, and therefore higher income,” he said.

Brewbaker also said those higher wage-earners benefit the economy through taxes and spending.

He suggested looking at education or “human capitol as infrastructure investment,” which should be protected, especially for younger students.

He said it also makes it harder to find and keep good workers.

“You just told the whole world, hey, come be a teacher and make nine percent less than you would have last year. So, recruitment becomes a problem,” Brewbaker explained.

He said retention also becomes a problem during furloughs because many of the more skilled and productive workers retire, leaving the lower-paid employees who often do not know as much. Though it is good from an accounting standpoint, it is not good from a production standpoint.

This is not the first time furloughs were used. Gov. Linda Lingle implemented Furlough Fridays in 2009 after the recession tanked the economy.

Brewbaker said we should have learned our lesson that time around.

“When you’re at full employment as high as Hawaii was one year ago. You ought to be stashing a surplus, or arranging some insurance like alternative so that when bad things happen you don’t suddenly have to cut expenditures,” Brewbaker said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Governor said: