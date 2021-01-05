Economic report shows visitor arrivals recovered 23% in November

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism reports visitor arrivals recovered 23% in November, and 26% in December.

Flights resumed from Canada last month which is the first time since April.

They also add that while initial unemployment claims have been stable at below the 5,000 level since Oct. 17.

Hawaii’s unemployment rate remains the second highest in the nation.