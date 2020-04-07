Economic experts say Hawaii needs to make drastic changes once the economy begins to recover

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Experts say Hawaii needs to make drastic changes once the economy begins to recover.

Economic professor Carl Bonham says the state will need to increase testing for COVID-19 and follow up with comprehensive tracing for those who have contact with the virus.

That’s even after the pandemic has slowed down and stay at home orders have been cancelled.

Bonham says restaurants and other businesses will also have to follow different guidelines.

“We might require that restaurants that reopen for sit down dining,” said Carl Bonham, UHERO executive director. ” Have fewer tables, and there’s a minimum distance between tables. That everyone wear masks except when they’re eating.”

Bonham says tourists will also need to be tested before they come to Hawaii.

If they need to be quarantined, the state should use technology such as apps to track where they go.