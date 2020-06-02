Economic expert says a slow reopening of tourism restores about half of lost jobs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Economic expert Carl Bonham spoke at Monday’s house select committee hearing about job loss and recovery.

“So in our baseline forecast we assumed late July for a very slow reopening of tourism,” said Carl Bonham, UHERO Executive director. “Then you get a recovery of jobs through the end of the year where you’ve recovered about half of the jobs lost in the state.”

Bonham also estimates that if tourism does not reopen in July, there will be about 50,000 jobs lost between June and July if the payroll protection program and other federal support run out.