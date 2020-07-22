EAT.LOVE.KAPOLEI: Community support to boost business for restaurants in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) – Many restaurants on the west side of Oahu are concerned that they might have to close their doors for good due to COVID-19. Now, the community is coming together to lend a helping hand.

The Kapolei Chamber of Commerce created the Eat.Love.Kapolei. campaign in hopes to bring more business to restaurants.

“We have an amazing sense of community on the west side,” said Kiran Polk, Executive Director of the Kapolei Chamber of Commerce. “We’re proud, we definitely know how to show the love and that’s when this campaign was born.”

So how does Eat.Love.Kapolei. work?

“You just go online and sign up for the pledge and you pledge to eat eight times before the end of the month. Lunch, Breakfast, Dinner, it can be takeout, can be dine-in. Then you take photos on social media, post it on your Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and just show the love and share the love,” said Polk.

Many restaurants already closed and several have yet to reopen due to the Coronavirus. The Kapolei Chamber of Commerce hopes this initiative will help businesses in need.

“Just having to deal with social distancing and having to make customers abide by rules, it has affected our numbers,” said Anna Keolanui, General Manager of Moani Island Bar & Bistro. “Many times we can’t seat as much people. Being in a restaurant industry is really hard right now.”

Any drive to get more customers in the door helps during these uncertain times.

“We’re just a family-owned restaurant. We’re not this big corporation, so we definitely appreciate everybody. Even these kinds of programs that you guys are starting, it just gives us a little bit more hope for our future,” said Keolanui.

“It’s just about creating a buzz and making people realize and say ‘hey if we don’t support our restaurants and if we’re able to and if we’re not supportive they may close’ and so we want to be able to do what we can to help them survive this and strive and move forward,” Polk said.

