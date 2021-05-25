Early registration for 2021 Honolulu Marathon opens in June

FILE – Runners finish at Kapiolani Park during the Honolulu Marathon 2019 on December 08, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Marathon will be held in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early registration for Hawaii residents will be open from Tuesday, June 1, through Monday, June 14.

Mainland resident registration will be open Tuesday, June 15, through Wednesday, June 30, and general registration for everywhere else — excluding Japan — will open on Thursday, July 1.

The event draws tens of thousands of people from all over the world and the Department of Health believes it can be held safely.

“For the runners, I think that could be done very safely. Again, it would become a matter of people who are gathering to watch the marathon and making sure they’re safe as well. But I think that’s a very reasonable thing to do and that’s exciting news.” Dr. Libby Char, Hawaii Department of Health

Those who were registered for 2020s Honolulu Marathon will be allowed to register for 2021s Honolulu Marathon for free and should receive an email with a unique transfer code.

The 2021 Honolulu Marathon will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12.

