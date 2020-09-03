Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he, family all caught COVID-19 and have recovered

(KRON) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced Wednesday that he, his wife Lauren and two daughters, ages 2 and 4 years old, tested positive for COVID-19.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
He referred to it as “one of the most challenging and difficult things” they’ve been through as a family.
The Rock said he’s been through lots of tough things like getting beat up or being broke, but his experience with COVID-19 doesn’t compare.
He said his daughters had a sore throat and cough, but otherwise no serious symptoms. He also added the family contracted the virus through family friends.
After two to three weeks, The Rock says they are now all healthy and no longer contagious.
“We as a family are good. We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side,” he said. “We are no longer contagious.”
He added that he wants everyone to remember to wear a mask, and make sure everyone gets tested if you’re going to see anyone else.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Mililani Jam is going virtual this year
- Honolulu Hale will light up in national flag colors to honor 75th anniversary of the end of WWII
- Western half of the Big Island remains under Red Flag Warning
- HPD raid illegal game room in Kalihi following recent string of gambling activity on O’ahu
- Raiders Johnathan Abram on upgrading the defense