Duke’s OceanFest 2021 canceled due to rise in coronavirus cases

The statue of Duke Kahanamoku, which usually welcomes hordes of visitors, stands alone in front of an empty beach. March 26, 2020.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2021 Duke’s OceanFest was canceled for the second year in a row due to the recent increase of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

The event was supposed to take place between Tuesday, Aug. 24, and Sunday, Aug. 29.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Protecting the health of our ohana, our kupuna and our keiki is always the utmost priority for Duke’s OceanFest,” said Chris Colgate, co-chair of Duke’s OceanFest. “The sudden rise of COVID-19 in recent weeks due to the highly contagious delta variant has made it impossible for us to bring people together safely and celebrate all that Duke’s OceanFest represents.”

Planning for Duke’s OceanFest in August 2022 will begin during the week of Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

“This is the right decision, but a disappointing one, for a nonprofit that is supported by dedicated volunteers and community-minded sponsors and is inspired by the way Duke Kahanamoku lived his life with love and aloha, and shared his kindness and goodwill with everyone he encountered in Hawai‘i and around the world,” Colgate said.