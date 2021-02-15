Ducky Dash virtual scholarship fundraiser garners $15,000 for local students

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Rotary Club of Hawaii Kai held their annual Ducky Dash virtually on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
For people who adopted a duck for $5, it was put into the virtual race.
The race was open to the public and shown on Zoom. Henry Kapono performed in the Zoom. Kapono was also at the 2019 in-person event.
This year about $15,000 was raised for scholarships for local students from the Ducky Dash.
The first place winner Laurie Laurie Schipinski won a four-night stay in the California hotel in Las Vegas.
The other top ten winners listed below also got various prizes.
- Patti Barbee
- Jemma Osborne
- Cassin M
- Mark & Kathleen Merriam
- Richard Zegar
- Deborah DiCristofaro
- Ruth Flaherty
- Tiarra Evans
- Rex Jakobovits
Usually the event has food vendors, more live entertainment to go along with the race. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the event transformed into a virtual race.