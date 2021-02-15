Ducky Dash virtual scholarship fundraiser garners $15,000 for local students

Virtual Ducky Dash, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Feb. 13. 2021 (Courtesy: Rotary Club of Hawaii Kai)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Rotary Club of Hawaii Kai held their annual Ducky Dash virtually on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

For people who adopted a duck for $5, it was put into the virtual race.

The race was open to the public and shown on Zoom. Henry Kapono performed in the Zoom. Kapono was also at the 2019 in-person event.

This year about $15,000 was raised for scholarships for local students from the Ducky Dash.

The first place winner Laurie Laurie Schipinski won a four-night stay in the California hotel in Las Vegas.

The other top ten winners listed below also got various prizes.

  1. Patti Barbee
  2. Jemma Osborne
  3. Cassin M
  4. Mark & Kathleen Merriam
  5. Richard Zegar
  6. Deborah DiCristofaro
  7. Ruth Flaherty
  8. Tiarra Evans
  9. Rex Jakobovits

Usually the event has food vendors, more live entertainment to go along with the race. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the event transformed into a virtual race.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

