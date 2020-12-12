Drummer boy stilt walkers to appear at Ward Village

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ward Village is hoping to start a new holiday tradition by bringing some king-sized joy to South Shore Market on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Visitors can take socially distant photos as the “Toy Drummer Boy Stilt Walker Soldiers” come marching into South Shore Market between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“Because they’re gonna’ be on stilts, families can practice vertical social distancing while they take photos with these drummer boys.” katrina beattie, ward village marketting director

Ward Village is taking a unique approach to celebrating the holidays during a pandemic, there will be elves in bubbles in addition to the stilt walkers.

There will also be a digital caricaturist so families can get their photos drawn with the stilt-wearing drummer boys.