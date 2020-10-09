Drop in Hawaii tourism leads to massive layoffs for one Las Vegas company

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KHON2) — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, travel between Hawaii and Las Vegas has drastically declined. The lack of tourism has led one casino company to lay off hundreds of employees.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Boyd Gaming Corporation announced the decision to lay off 168 employees at California Hotel and Casino and 116 at Main Street Station in mid September.

In the letter to Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, the company indicated the job losses will take effect on November 13.

“The economy continues to struggle and extended travel-related restrictions are preventing many customers from visiting our properties.” said Boyd Gaming.

Employees including casino workers, cooks, bartenders and even card dealers are expected to be a part of the massive layoff.

Latest Stories on KHON2