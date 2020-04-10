Drones to assist in enforcement of stay at home order on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department launched three separate drone operation teams to enforce Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s Stay at home/ Work at home order at beaches around Oahu.

On Friday, April 10, teams will be stationed in three separate locations around the island:

· Lanikai Beach, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

· Waikiki, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

· Sandy Beach, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The drones will be playing the following audio message:

“Aloha, the stay at home order is in effect. Please do not gather or sit on the beach. Water activities are permitted but please leave immediately after.”

These drones will not be equipped with any video recording equipment, and will be used solely for public address purposes.