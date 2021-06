LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai Pride Parade had spectators doing the drive-thru to see the floats on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

The floats were on display on Rice Street.

Drivers traveled down Rice Street to see the floats.

Before the pandemic, the floats went from Vidinha Stadium to the Historic County Building on Rice Street.