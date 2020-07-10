Live Now
KHON2 World Report

Driver’s Ed classes, behind-the-wheel training can resume August

Coronavirus

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
honolulu freeway traffic generic_233536

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Driver’s Education classes, as well as behind-the-wheel training, can resume in-person with approved COVID safety plans on Aug. 1.

Instructors may teach classes in-person, virtually, or by using a combination of these methods.

HDOT has provided Driver’s Education instructors with the following guidelines on in-person classes:

  • Instructors must follow CDC guidelines for small in-person classes including hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, use of cloth face coverings, and posting of signs to promote protective measures
  • Class size is limited to 10 people per class
  • Waivers/Liability forms must be signed by the student or guardian prior to participation in class
  • Students and guardians must be educated NOT to attend classes if they are sick. Instructors should also ask students and guardians screening questions prior to participation in class
  • All class participants (instructor and students) must wear non-medical grade face masks or face shields if a medical condition prevents the use of a face covering
  • Pre-class non-contact temperature checks are recommended
  • High-touch points within the classroom should be sanitized per CDC guidance
  • Instructors are to provide hand sanitizer or sanitizing wipes or have students bring their own sanitizers
  • All class participants are encouraged to frequently wash their hands for at least 20 seconds
  • Instructors should space classroom seating at least 6-feet apart
  • Classes are NOT to be more than 5 hours in duration
  • The 30 hours of classroom instruction must be spaced out over a 6-week period
  • The 6 hours of behind-the-wheel training can be taught concurrently or after classroom instruction

The traveling public is reminded that behind-the-wheel road tests are administered by their respective county and that availability of appointments varies. Contacts for the county driver’s licensing offices are:

HDOT appreciates the cooperation of driver’s education instructors in reducing the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and encourages the public to stay informed through local media and through official websites such as http://hidot.hawaii.gov/ and https://hawaiicovid19.com/.   

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories