Driver’s Ed classes, behind-the-wheel training can resume August

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Driver’s Education classes, as well as behind-the-wheel training, can resume in-person with approved COVID safety plans on Aug. 1.

Instructors may teach classes in-person, virtually, or by using a combination of these methods.

HDOT has provided Driver’s Education instructors with the following guidelines on in-person classes:

Instructors must follow CDC guidelines for small in-person classes including hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, use of cloth face coverings, and posting of signs to promote protective measures

Class size is limited to 10 people per class

Waivers/Liability forms must be signed by the student or guardian prior to participation in class

Students and guardians must be educated NOT to attend classes if they are sick. Instructors should also ask students and guardians screening questions prior to participation in class

All class participants (instructor and students) must wear non-medical grade face masks or face shields if a medical condition prevents the use of a face covering

Pre-class non-contact temperature checks are recommended

High-touch points within the classroom should be sanitized per CDC guidance

Instructors are to provide hand sanitizer or sanitizing wipes or have students bring their own sanitizers

All class participants are encouraged to frequently wash their hands for at least 20 seconds

Instructors should space classroom seating at least 6-feet apart

Classes are NOT to be more than 5 hours in duration

The 30 hours of classroom instruction must be spaced out over a 6-week period

The 6 hours of behind-the-wheel training can be taught concurrently or after classroom instruction

The traveling public is reminded that behind-the-wheel road tests are administered by their respective county and that availability of appointments varies. Contacts for the county driver’s licensing offices are:

Oahu – https://www.honolulu.gov/cms-csd-menu/site-csd-sitearticles/38020-city-services-smart-options.html

Maui County – https://www.mauicounty.gov/2125/DMV-Wait-Times

Hawaii Island – https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/departments/finance/vehicle-registration-licensing

Kauai – https://www.kauai.gov/DriversLicense

HDOT appreciates the cooperation of driver’s education instructors in reducing the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and encourages the public to stay informed through local media and through official websites such as http://hidot.hawaii.gov/ and https://hawaiicovid19.com/.

