Driver licensing center and satellite city hall to reopen on O’ahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Driver licensing centers, satellite city halls and other offices on O’ahu will resume in-person visits on an appointment-only basis, beginning Thursday, Sept. 24.

More than 34,000 appointments had to be canceled after in-person services were suspended on Aug. 27. Honolulu City officials say all previously scheduled appointments from Sept. 24 and on will be honored.

These appointments include in-person services for driver licenses, road tests, state identification cards, transferring titles for buying or selling vehicles and inspecting a reconstructed vehicle.

We will be offering special accommodations and extra hours for customers who need to reschedule canceled appointments. Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.

Business hours at driver licensing centers will be extended one hour in the mornings and another in the afternoons through Dec. 31. Driver licensing centers will also be open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to handle rescheduled appointments.

The Department of Customer Services says customers can expect to be contacted directly for rescheduling canceled appointments like road tests.

New appointments can be scheduled online.

