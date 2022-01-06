Driver license road tests suspended on Maui due to COVID surge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Driver license road test will be suspended at the county of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing (DMVL) beginning Monday, Jan. 10, in response to the COVID-19 surge.

The county stated that after the current surge of the coronavirus, limiting the availability of in-person service was to protect the health and safety of customers and employees.

Other services will be available in-person by appointment from Jan. 10 through Feb. 28 at the Maui County Service Center, Kihei and Lahaina locations.

Service will not be given to walk-in or stand-by customers. Appointments can be made on this website.

Vehicle registrations renewals are also available online or at these locations. Convenience fees at kiosks and online are also being waived from Jan. 10 through Feb. 28.

For more information, contact the DMVL Call Center at (808) 270-7363.