Drive-thru voter registration available on Kauai

With the July 9 deadline to register for the 2020 Primary Election just days away, the Elections Division of the Office of the County Clerk will be offering drive-thru voter registration services in the back parking area between the Historic County Annex Building and State Department of Human Services Kaua‘i Processing Center (former courthouse).

Services will be offered from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8 and Thursday, July 9, 2020 near the pop-up tent immediately behind the Elections Division back entrance.

Those looking to register will be asked to remain in their vehicles, wear a mask, and bring their own black or blue pen. Election Division staff will approach the vehicle with a Voter Registration Application and clipboard.

To register to vote, you must be a U.S. Citizen, Hawai‘i resident, and at least 16 years old. Individuals at least 16 years old can pre-register to vote and will be eligible to vote when they turn 18. Voters can register to vote or update their voter registration online at elections.hawaii.gov or by submitting a Voter Registration Application to the Elections Division.

To use the Online Voter Registration System, voters will need to log in with their Hawaii Driver License or Hawaii State ID. Otherwise, voters can fill out a paper Voter Registration Application, available at election offices, post offices, and online at elections.hawaii.gov.

Finally, voters are advised to contact the Elections Division directly if they have any questions and/or concerns regarding elections related matters. Official election information will only be disseminated through the Elections Division of the Office of the County Clerk, the State Office of Elections, or via the Public Information Officer of the County of Kaua‘i. Election Officials cannot assure the accuracy of election information obtained through social media or related sources.

For additional information, please contact the Office of the County Clerk, Elections Division at 241-4800.