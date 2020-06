FILE – In this March 20, 2020, file photo, people in protective gear administer a test for the new coronavirus at a drive-thru testing center in Paramus, N.J. Feeling sick and stressed, people in the states hardest hit by the coronavirus have continued to stream into drive-thru testing sites, hoping to get guidance about whether to seek treatment, or reassurance that they aren’t infected. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In response to the recent uptick in cases, the city and county of Honolulu will be offering drive-thru testing on Saturday.

It will be at the Waipio Soccer Complex from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it will be the nose swab test.

Participants will be screened first.

For those without insurance, the test will be free.